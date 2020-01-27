Canoe star Laurence Vincent Lapointe found not guilty of taking banned substance

An International Canoe Federation anti-doping panel ruled Monday that Canadian athlete Laurence Vincent Lapointe did not knowingly ingest an illegal substance and has cleared her to return to training and competition.

The 2020 Olympic hopeful was found to have trace amounts of Ligandrol in her system after failing an out-of-competition doping test last July. Ligandrol is used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis and is considered to have effects similar to anabolic steroids.

Vincent Lapointe, 27, will address the media along with her lawyer, Adam Klevinas, in her hometown at 9:30 a.m. ET. A second news conference will be held in Montreal at 1:30 p.m.

In a news release, the ICF said it has "accepted Ms. Vincent Lapointe's evidence which supports that she was the victim of third-party contamination."

Vincent Lapointe told Radio-Canada recently that the trace amounts could have come from bodily fluids exchanged with her former boyfriend.

Radio-Canada learned recently that the canoeist and Klevinas told the ICF as much in December when she went before the anti-doping panel in Lausanne.

Additional tests 'returned negative'

Since Vincent Lapointe was provisionally suspended on Aug. 19, Klevinas and other members of her team pored over the test results and analysis. Klevinas then turned to a lab in Strasbourg, France, according to Radio-Canada, where it was discovered through hair analysis that the canoeist's former boyfriend had consumed a product containing a significant amount of Ligandrol.

Subsequent examination by Vincent Lapointe's team confirmed the trace amounts in her body could be related to her then-boyfriend.

"[Vincent Lapointe's] result returned negative," Klevinas said, "which meant that she had only been exposed to the product once."

The former boyfriend later admitted to also using another substance, SR9011, which he had hidden. A large amount of this prohibited substance, Radio-Canada learned, was found in the SR9011 sample during analysis.

"Finally," Klevinas told Radio-Canada, "he admitted to me that he had taken it the evening of July 25 before a soccer practice. And Laurence was tested on the morning of the 29th."

"We are thrilled that Laurence was cleared of any wrongdoing and can return to training with the team in Florida," Canoe Kayak Canada chief executive offier Casey Wade said in a statement Monday. "This has been a very difficult period for Laurence, her partner Katie Vincent and the entire team of paddlers who have demonstrated such strength and tenacity over the last five months. We look forward to building our momentum as a team to podium success [at the Olympics] in Tokyo."