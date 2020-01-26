Skip to Main Content
Star Canadian canoeist Vincent Lapointe expects ruling on Tokyo doping status on Monday

Road To The Olympic Games

Canoe-Kayak

Star Canadian canoeist Vincent Lapointe expects ruling on Tokyo doping status on Monday

One of Canada's top 2020 Olympic medal contenders is expected to find out a decision on a doping case affecting her status for Tokyo on Monday.

Olympic medal hopeful will speak to press after decision is released

The Canadian Press ·
Laurence Vincent Lapointe, one of Canada's top 2020 Olympic medal hopefuls, is expected to received a decision on her doping case, which will impact her status for Tokyo, on Monday. (Paulo novais/EPA-EFE)

One of Canada's top 2020 Olympic medal contenders is expected to find out a decision on a doping case affecting her status for Tokyo on Monday.

Canoeist Laurence Vincent Lapointe is slated to speak at press conferences in Trois-Rivieres, Que., and Montreal after the International Canoe Federation releases a decision on her case.

Vincent Lapointe, 27, remains provisionally suspended for having trace amounts of Ligandrol in an out-of-competition doping test conducted July 29.

Lapointe and her lawyer, Adam Klevinas, attended a hearing before the ICF's Doping Control Panel in Lausanne, Switzerland, to present their case in December.

Ligandrol, used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis, is on the World Anti-Doping Agency's list of banned substances because it has an anabolic steroids effect.

Klevinas has contended the Ligandrol could have come from contaminated supplements. The canoeist has said she gets her products from the National Team Training Centre.

Women's sprint canoe makes its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

Vincent Lapointe is a gold-medal contender having won a combined 11 world titles in C-1 and C-2 in her career.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories