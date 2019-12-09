Skip to Main Content
After anti-doping hearing, Canadian sprint canoeist Vincent Lapointe to soon learn Olympic fate

Laurence Vincent Lapointe will learn if she is eligible to compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics within the next 30 days.

Decision on former world champion's Olympic eligibility expected within 30 days

The Canadian Press ·
Canadian canoe/kayaker Laurence Vincent Lapointe, seen above in August, will learn her Olympic fate in the next month after her hearing in front of an anti-doping panel on Monday. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Vincent Lapointe, from Trois-Rivières, Que., attended a closed hearing before the International Canoe Federation's anti-doping panel on Monday.

Trace amounts of Ligandrol were found in her system during a doping control conducted on July 29.

Vincent Lapointe, a former world champion in the C-1 200-metre event, has been provisionally suspended. If the punishment is upheld she will not be allowed to compete at next year's Summer Games.

WATCH | Lapointe: 'It's been a nightmare'

Laurence Vincent Lapointe describes her emotions after hearing she was tested positive for Ligandrol, says she knows she can win without taking banned substances. 2:19

The ICF's anti-doping panel expects to render its decision within the month.

Ligandrol is used to treat conditions such as muscle wasting and osteoporosis but has been added to the World Anti-Doping Agency's banned substances list because it has a similar effect to anabolic steroids.

Vincent Lapointe was accompanied to the three-hour meeting by Canoe Kayak Canada CEO Casey Wade and her lawyer Adam Klevinas to present evidence and arguments in response to the anti-doping rule violation.

