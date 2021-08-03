Canada's Langlois advances to Olympic 200-metre kayak final
Andréanne Langlois will paddle for an Olympic medal on Tuesday in Tokyo.
The kayaker from Trois-Rivières, Que., finished in third place in the women's K1 200-metre sprint semifinal, advancing to the 'A' final.
Langlois had a strong start and kept the pace for much of the race but tired in the final dozen metres to finish in third with a time of 39.952.
Hungary's Dora Lucz won the race in 39.713 seconds. British kayaker Deborah Kerr finished second in 39.751.
Michelle Russell of Fall River, N.S., raced in the first semifinal, but finished in seventh position to qualify for the 'B' final.
The 'A' final is set for 10:37 p.m., ET.
