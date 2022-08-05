Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canoe-Kayak

Canada's Katie Vincent races into Sunday's C1 200 final at sprint canoe championships

Defending world champion Katie Vincent posted the fastest qualifying time in the women's C1 200 heats Thursday at the ICF canoe sprint and paracanoe world championships.

Defending world champion posts fastest qualifying time in Dartmouth, N.S.

The Canadian Press ·
Canada’s Katie Vincent (third from left) and Sloan Mackenzie (second from right), compete at the ICF Canoe Sprint and Paracanoe World Championships in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday. Vincent advanced to the women's C1 200 final by posting the fastest qualifying time in the women's C1 200 heats Thursday. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)

Vincent, who was born in Mississauga, Ont., and lives in Dartmouth, finished in a time of 46.50 seconds, .18 seconds ahead of Spain's Maria Corbera, to advance directly into Sunday's final.

The 26-year-old won her first world title last year, winning the C1 200 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Earlier Thursday, Vincent and Sloan MacKenzie of Waverly, N.S., finished fourth in their heat of the women's C2 500 and advanced to Friday's semifinals.

In the women's C1 500, Sophia Jensen of Chelsea, Que., advanced to Sunday's final after winning her heat in two minutes 12.82 seconds.

And Mathieu St-Pierre of Shawinigan, Que., won his semifinal of the men's VL2 paracanoe in 59.22 seconds to advance to the final.

WATCH | Vincent follows Olympic bronze medal with world title:

Canadian bronze medalist Katie Vincent wins ICF World Championship title

11 months ago
Duration 4:27
Olympian and Mississauga, Ont. native Katie Vincent finished first to claim the maiden individual world title in the women's C1 200m at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Copenhagen.
