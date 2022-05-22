Canada's Katie Vincent picks up canoe sprint World Cup silver medal

Canoe sprinter Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., opened her World Cup season tying for a silver medal in the women's C1 200-metre A final on Sunday in Racice, Czech Republic.

The reigning world champion crossed the finish line in 45.19 seconds along with Wenjun Lin of China behind winner Yarisleidis Duboys of Cuba (45.08).

Edmonton's Sophia Jensen was sixth of nine finishers in 46.12.

Vincent is preparing to defend her world title at this year's event Aug. 3-7 in Dartmouth, N.S.

"I really feel like this is the beginning," Vincent said after last year's worlds. "There is a long road to go for me. I'm really looking forward to worlds next year at home, to be the reigning world champion added into a home world championships will be super exciting."

Last September, the Halifax resident outpaced Spain's Antia Jacome and Poland's Dorota Borowska in Copenhagen, Denmark for the her first world title.

Canadian bronze medalist Katie Vincent wins ICF World Championship title Duration 4:27 Olympian and Mississauga, Ont. native Katie Vincent finished first to claim the maiden individual world title in the women's C1 200m at the ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships in Copenhagen.

She teamed with the now-retired Laurence Vincent Lapointe to earn her first Olympic bronze medal a month earlier.

On a muggy and stifling day in Tokyo, it didn't look good for Vincent and Vincent Lapointe midway through the 500m double sprint.

They sat in fifth place with only 250 metres ahead of them but found magic on the water and secured Canada's 23rd medal at the Tokyo Summer Games, a record for the country in the summer outside of the boycotted 1984 Games.

Vincent and Vincent-Lapointe stopped the clock at 1:59.041 for bronze in the Olympic debut of women's canoe sprint events.