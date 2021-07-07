Embattled Laurence Vincent Lapointe named to Canadian Olympic canoe sprint team

Thirteen-time world champion Laurence Vincent Lapointe was officially nominated to Canada's canoe sprint Olympic team on Wednesday.

However, it remains unclear in which events the 29-year-old from Trois-Rivieres, Que., will compete.

Vincent Lapointe missed the 2019 world championships, a key Tokyo 2020 qualifying event, after she was provisionally suspended for a failed drug test. But she was later cleared after it was revealed the failed test was caused by bodily fluid contamination from her ex-boyfriend.

As a result, Canada wound up with just one quota spot in the women's canoe sprint Olympic debut: the women's C1 200-metre race.

In March, Katie Vincent won the spot by 0.032 seconds in a raceoff against Vincent Lapointe at national Olympic trials. Both women were included on the team of 16 athletes.

Canoe Kayak Canada told CBC Sports on Wednesday it would enter a C2 500 team, though it was still waiting on approval from the International Olympic Committee.

The national organization previously said a C2 entry would also grant Canada an additional quota spot in the C1 200.

If it wins those additional spots, Vincent and Vincent Lapointe would go head-to-head in the C1 while racing together in the C2.

Both Canadians would be podium contenders in both events.

As women's canoe sprint debuts, it will mark the first time the sport has been gender-equal in Olympic history.

"When the starter says 'go' in Tokyo, it will be a moment I hope all Canadians and paddlers will celebrate. It is hard not to reflect on the journey to get here but beyond the results, it's been the wildest, most rewarding year of my life," Vincent said in a statement.

"These Olympic Games will be an opportunity to celebrate and reap the rewards of our hard work, resilience and dedication. We can't control the outcome but we can commit to doing our best and leaving it all on the water."

Also competing for is Mark De Jonge, who won K1 200 bronze at the 2012 London Olympics and is returning for his third Games.

Meanwhile, Andréanne Langlois will compete at her second Olympics after participating in a pair of kayak events in Rio.

Full canoe/kayak team

Women's Canoe

Katie Vincent (Mississauga Canoe Club)

Laurence Vincent Lapointe (Trois-Rivières Canoe-Kayak Club)

Men's Canoe

Connor Fitzpatrick (Senobe Aquatic Club)

Roland Varga (Richmond Hill Canoe Club)

Women's Kayak

Alanna Bray-Lougheed (Burloak Canoe Club)

Andréanne Langlois (Club de canoë-kayak de Trois-Rivières)

Courtney Stott (Balmy Beach Canoe Club)

Lissa Bissonette (Point-Claire Canoe Kayak Club)

Madeline Schmidt (Rideau Canoe Club))

Michelle Russell (Cheema Aquatic Club)

Men's Kayak