Canada's Langlois, Russell advance to semis in women's kayak 200m sprints

Canadians Andréanne Langlois and Michelle Russell both advanced to the semifinals of the women's kayak single 200-metre event on Monday in Tokyo.

The 28-year-old Langlois placed first in quarter-final one with a time of 41.728 seconds, while Russell, of Fall River, N.S., finished second in quarter-final three with a time of 42.940 seconds, behind Great Britain's Deborah Kerr.

The semifinals are Tuesday in Tokyo.

Canadian duo Roland Varga and Connor Fitzpatrick also advanced to the semifinals in the men's canoe double 1,000-metres.

Varga of Aurora, Ont., and Fitzpatrick of Dartmouth, N.S., placed third in quarter-final two, the final spot to avoid having to race in final B.

The two finished with a time of 3:50.768, less than a second behind Poland and the Czech Republic, who finished first and second, respectively.

Having gone through the first 250 metres of the race in fourth, the Canadians were able to climb to third by the halfway mark and were second at the 750-metre mark before falling back to third in the last leg of the race.

The semifinals go Tuesday in Tokyo.

Simon McTavish of Oakville, Ont., fell short of a semifinal berth in the men's kayak single 1,000-metres canoe sprint.

The 25-year-old finished fourth in quarter-final two with a time of 3:52.467, 6.755 seconds behind the winner, Artuur Peters of Belgium. Only the top two from each of the three quarter-finals advanced to the semifinals.

Canada's Madelina Schmidt and Alanna Bray-Lougheed have been eliminated following a fifth-place finish in the quarter-finals of the women's kayak double 500-metre race on Monday.

The duo finished with a time of 1:51.862, 49.333 seconds behind Slovakia who placed first in the race.