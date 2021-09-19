Canada's Katie Vincent wins 1st career world canoe sprint title

Canadian sprint canoeist Katie Vincent captured world championship gold Sunday in the women's C1 200 metres.

The 25-year-old from Misissauga, Ont., outpaced Spain's Antia Jacome and Poland's Dorota Borowska in Copenhagen, Denmark for the Canadian's first career world championship medal.

Vincent teamed with Laurence Vincent-Lapointe to earn an Olympic bronze medal in the C2 last month in Tokyo.

Vincent edged Jacome by two and a half tenths in Sunday's final after posting the quickest semifinal time by almost a second.

"All this hard work for the past few years to get to this point, and now I'm looking forward to the future," Vincent told canoeicf.com.

"I really feel like this is the beginning. There is a long road to go for me. I'm really looking forward to worlds next year at home, to be the reigning world champion added into a home world championships will be super exciting."

Canadian bronze medalist Katie Vincent wins ICF World Championship title

The 2022 ICF canoe sprint world championship will be held in Dartmouth, N.S.

Vincent-Lapointe, who won C1 silver in Tokyo, has won six of the last eight world titles, but didn't compete in Copenhagen.

Katie Vincent also raced the women's 500-metre final Sunday and placed sixth.

"I have ups and downs since Tokyo," Vincent said. "There were a lot of emotions and things to process, and there still is. It kept me going and I reconnected with my love for this sport."