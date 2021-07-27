Canada's Florence Maheu falls short in qualifying for women's canoe slalom in Tokyo

Canadian Florence Maheu fell shy of the women's canoe slalom final in the kayak event, placing 23rd in the semifinals on Tuesday in Tokyo.

The Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Que., native finished with a time of 152.37 seconds.

Germany's Ricarda Funk later won gold, with the silver medal going to Maialen Chourraut from Spain. Australian Jessica Fox took bronze.

Only the top 10 out of 24 competitors qualified for the final.

The sport of canoe slalom at the Olympics is split into two disciplines, with men and women each competing in separate kayak and canoe events. Those with the fastest times on the artificial slalom course in each final in Tokyo win gold.