Pavan, Humana-Paredes sweep all-Canadian beach volleyball matchup in Mexico

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes probably wanted no part of a tiebreaker set against a familiar and hungry opponent.

They swept fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) in quarter-final action Monday at a beach volleyball World Tour stop in Cancun, Mexico after the latter extended the reigning world champions to a third and deciding set in a recent loss at Doha, Qatar.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the FIVB world ranking leaders, improved to 7-2 in the head-to-head matchup and plan to compete in at least four more tournaments over the next two months.

They will face Chantal Laboureur and Cinja Tillmann in a 7 p.m. ET semifinal on Monday after the Germans won 2-0 over Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia.

WATCH | Canadians clinch 2nd consecutive semifinal berth:

Pavan and Humana-Paredes win all-Canadian clash to advance to Cancun semis Sports 2:14 Sarah Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes advanced to the semifinals Monday of the FIVB world tour 4 event in Cancun, Mexico defeating the fellow Canadian team of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 21-12, 22-20. 2:14

A month ago, Pavan and Humana-Paredes earned a silver medal at the Katara Beach World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

On their way to the podium, they fought back from a first-set loss to Bansley and Wilkerson to prevail 21-18 and 15-9.

WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes lose in final at Doha event in March: