Pavan, Humana-Paredes sweep all-Canadian beach volleyball matchup in Mexico
World champs to semifinals after beating Bansley, Wilkerson for 2nd time in month
Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes probably wanted no part of a tiebreaker set against a familiar and hungry opponent.
They swept fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) in quarter-final action Monday at a beach volleyball World Tour stop in Cancun, Mexico after the latter extended the reigning world champions to a third and deciding set in a recent loss at Doha, Qatar.
Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the FIVB world ranking leaders, improved to 7-2 in the head-to-head matchup and plan to compete in at least four more tournaments over the next two months.
They will face Chantal Laboureur and Cinja Tillmann in a 7 p.m. ET semifinal on Monday after the Germans won 2-0 over Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia.
WATCH | Canadians clinch 2nd consecutive semifinal berth:
On their way to the podium, they fought back from a first-set loss to Bansley and Wilkerson to prevail 21-18 and 15-9.
WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes lose in final at Doha event in March:
