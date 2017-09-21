Skip to Main Content

Pavan, Humana-Paredes sweep all-Canadian beach volleyball matchup in Mexico

Reigning beach volleyball world champions Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes swept fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) in quarter-final action Monday at a World Tour stop in Cancun, Mexico.

World champs to semifinals after beating Bansley, Wilkerson for 2nd time in month

CBC Sports ·
Toronto's Melissa Humana-Paredes, left, and Sarah Pavan of Kitchener, Ont., celebrate Monday's 2-0 quarter-final victory over fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson at an FIVB beach volleyball World Tour event in Cancun, Mexico. (Submitted by FIVB)

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes probably wanted no part of a tiebreaker set against a familiar and hungry opponent.

They swept fellow Canadians Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 2-0 (21-12, 22-20) in quarter-final action Monday at a beach volleyball World Tour stop in Cancun, Mexico after the latter extended the reigning world champions to a third and deciding set in a recent loss at Doha, Qatar.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes, the FIVB world ranking leaders, improved to 7-2 in the head-to-head matchup and plan to compete in at least four more tournaments over the next two months.

They will face Chantal Laboureur and Cinja Tillmann in a 7 p.m. ET semifinal on Monday after the Germans won 2-0 over Mariafe Artacho and Taliqua Clancy of Australia.

WATCH | Canadians clinch 2nd consecutive semifinal berth:

Pavan and Humana-Paredes win all-Canadian clash to advance to Cancun semis

Sports

2 hours ago
2:14
Sarah Pavan and partner Melissa Humana-Paredes advanced to the semifinals Monday of the FIVB world tour 4 event in Cancun, Mexico defeating the fellow Canadian team of Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson 21-12, 22-20. 2:14
A month ago, Pavan and Humana-Paredes earned a silver medal at the Katara Beach World Cup in Doha, Qatar.

On their way to the podium, they fought back from a first-set loss to Bansley and Wilkerson to prevail 21-18 and 15-9.

WATCH | Pavan, Humana-Paredes lose in final at Doha event in March:

U.S. duo defeat Canada's Pavan and Humana-Paredes in Katara Beach Volleyball Cup final

Sports

1 month ago
2:26
Alix Klineman and April Ross of the United States defeated Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes two sets to zero in the gold medal match of the FIVB Katara Beach Volleyball cup final in Doha, Qatar on Friday. 2:26
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

