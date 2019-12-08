Erica Wiebe remains in Olympic hunt with victory at Canadian wrestling trials

Reigning Olympic women's wrestling champion Erica Wiebe kept her hopes of defending her title at the 2020 Games alive on Saturday.

The native of Stittsville Ont., defeated Justina Di Stasio of Coquitlam, B.C in the women's 76 kg final by a combined score of 7-2 at the Canadian trials in Niagara Falls, Ont.

While the victory over Di Stasio has put Wiebe back in the Olympic hunt, giving her the right to represent Canada in March at the Pan Am Olympic qualifying tournament that's being held in Ottawa, there are no guarantees. It's a lesson that Wiebe learned all to well this September.

Wiebe, 30, had hoped to secure an Olympic berth for Canada at the world wrestling championships. But a stunning, quarter-final defeat left Wiebe in her current win-or-die predicament.

Erica Wiebe beat Justina Di Stasio in the 76kg finals to book a spot in the Pan American Olympic qualification tournament in March. That meet represents the final chance to qualify for Tokyo 2020. 7:46

Still, Weibe is looking foward to the challenge.

"It's going to be different; I've never wrestled in my hometown. A lot is on the line, so honestly I'm going to do what I do every single day—get that one per cent better."