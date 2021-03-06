Amar Dhesi secures gold as Canada's medal haul continues at Rome wrestling event
Diana Wicker, Samantha Stewart help Canada claim 3 total medals on Saturday
Canada's medal haul continued Saturday at the Matteo Pellicone Ranking Series wrestling event in Rome, Italy. A Canadian trio of wrestlers captured three medals, including a gold-medal performance from Amar Dhesi.
Dhesi, of Surrey, B.C., won three of his four matches in the 125-kilogram round robin. The 25-year-old lost his final match to Kazakhstan's Yusup Batirmurzaev, but his wins earlier were enough to secure the top spot on the podium.
Canada's Diana Wicker and Samantha Stewart were matched up in the same 53-kg round-robin group, and wrestled each other for the top seed in the group. Weicker came out on top 9-4. In the finals, Weicker, of Kentville, N.S., lost to India's Vinesh Phogat 4-0. Stewart captured bronze with a pin on India's Nandini Bajirao Salokhe.
On Friday, reigning Olympic champion Erica Wiebe dominated opponent Samar Amer Ibrahim Hamza of Egypt 10-0 in the 76-kg gold-medal match, while fellow Canadian Michelle Fazzari also took home gold in the women's 62-kg division with a 2-1 win over Marianna Sastin of Hungary.
WATCH | Olympic-bound Wiebe claims gold medal in Rome:
Olivia Di Bacco of Orillia, Ont., secured a comeback victory against American Alexandria Glaude in their 68-kg bronze match.
Action continues on Saturday with Canadian wrestlers Dillon Williams, Clayton Pye, and Hunter Leeset to compete. The event contributes toward seeding points at the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
WATCH | Fazzari takes home gold in 62-kg division:
With files from Wrestling Canada Lutte
