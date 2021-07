· Photos

Canadian women's eight rows to gold and other dramatic moments from Tokyo 2020

The Canadian women's eight crew finished atop the podium on Friday — and sang an exuberant O Canada — for the first time in 29 years. Plus, other action from athletes on Friday at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

No 3-peat for Canada's trampolinist Rosie MacLennan, who finished 4th