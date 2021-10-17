Watch the 2021 Canadian National Squash Championships

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 Canadian National Squash Championships in Toronto.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET with the round of 16 matchups.

Action continues on Friday with quarter-final sessions at at 11:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. ET with the U19 junior semifinals, followed by the senior semis at 4 p.m. ET

The finals go on Sunday with the juniors starting at 10 a.m. ET and the seniors at 3:30 p.m. ET