Skip to Main Content
Summer Sports·Coming Up

Watch the 2021 Canadian National Squash Championships

Watch live coverage of the Canadian National Squash Championships from Toronto.

Live coverage begins on Thursday at 9 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·

2021 Canadian National Squash Championships on CBC: Round of 16 - Round 1

19 hours
Live in
19 hours
Watch as Canada's best squash players get back into the swing of things and take to the courts after being sidelined since March 2020. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2021 Canadian National Squash Championships in Toronto.

Coverage begins on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET with the round of 16 matchups.

Action continues on Friday with quarter-final sessions at at 11:30 a.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET.

Saturday's action begins at 10 a.m. ET with the U19 junior semifinals, followed by the senior semis at 4 p.m. ET

The finals go on Sunday with the juniors starting at 10 a.m. ET and the seniors at 3:30 p.m. ET

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversation  Create account

    Already have an account?

    now