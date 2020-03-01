Canadian sport climber Alannah Yip wins Pan Am championships, books Olympic spot

Canadian sport climber Alannah Yip won the International Federation of Sport Climbing Pan American championships on Sunday in Los Angeles, earning her a spot at the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Alejandra Contreras of Chile and American Lauren Bair took second and third place, respectively.

Yip notched first place in boulder, third in lead and fifth in speed at the event for a combined score of 15.

The North Vancouver, BC., native won her first national climbing championship at the age of 12 and has since won seven open national titles. She will join Sean McColl in representing Canada at the Summer Games.

Sport climbing will make its debut at the upcoming Olympics.