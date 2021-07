· Photos

Canadian rowers earn bronze and other highlights from Tokyo 2020

Canadian rowers Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens have won bronze in the women's rowing pair event at the Tokyo 2020, bringing Canada's medal count to 10. Plus, foil fencer Jessica Zi Jia Guo, artistic gymnast Brooklyn Moors and others in action on Thursday.

