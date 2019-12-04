Watch the 2019 Canadian wrestling trials
Watch live action from the 2019 Canadian wrestling trials in Niagara Falls, Ont., beginning on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the 2019 Canadian wrestling trials in Niagara Falls, Ont., beginning on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Coverage begins with the Greco Roman preliminary matches at 10:30 a.m. ET, followed by the finals at 6 p.m. ET.
Return on Friday for coverage of the freestyle wrestling preliminary matches (10:30 a.m. ET) and semifinals (5 p.m. ET).
Action continues on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.