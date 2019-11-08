Canada's Olympic baseball hopes take blow with 5th straight loss to Australia
Canadians' fate in Premier 12 tournament to be determined with outcome of Korea vs. Cuba
Canada's hopes of advancing at the Premier 12 baseball tournament took a critical blow on Friday.
The Canadians dropped their round-robin finale to Australia 3-1, leaving both squads with 1-2 records. Korea leads the group at 2-0, with its final game coming against Cuba (1-1).
Canada would be eliminated with a Cuban victory.
Australia and Canada were knotted 1-1 for most of the game, but the Australians pulled ahead with a two-out, two-run triple from clean-up hitter Logan Wade in the eighth inning.
Right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn started for Canada and pitched six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven.
Reliever Brandon Marklund pitched a scoreless seventh before returning for the eighth, where he was ultimately charged with a pair of earned runs.
Designated hitter Rene Tosoni drove in Canada's lone run of the game with a single scoring left fielder Tristan Pompey. Former Blue Jay Michael Saunders finished 0-for-3 with a walk.
The Australians have now won their last five international meetings against Canada.
Canada will need to finish as the top team from the Americas region — which also includes the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba — to secure an Olympic berth.
Another qualifier, featuring just teams from the Americas, will be played in March for a second spot in the six-team Olympic tournament in Tokyo next summer.
Korea plays Cuba Friday at 4:40 a.m. ET, in a game which could determine Canada's fate. Watch all the action live here.
