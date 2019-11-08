Canada's Olympic baseball hopes take blow with 5th straight loss to Australia

Canada's hopes of advancing at the Premier 12 baseball tournament took a critical blow on Friday.

The Canadians dropped their round-robin finale to Australia 3-1, leaving both squads with 1-2 records. Korea leads the group at 2-0, with its final game coming against Cuba (1-1).

Canada would be eliminated with a Cuban victory.

Australia and Canada were knotted 1-1 for most of the game, but the Australians pulled ahead with a two-out, two-run triple from clean-up hitter Logan Wade in the eighth inning.

Right-hander Brock Dykxhoorn started for Canada and pitched six innings, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out seven.

Reliever Brandon Marklund pitched a scoreless seventh before returning for the eighth, where he was ultimately charged with a pair of earned runs.

Designated hitter Rene Tosoni drove in Canada's lone run of the game with a single scoring left fielder Tristan Pompey. Former Blue Jay Michael Saunders finished 0-for-3 with a walk.

The Australians have now won their last five international meetings against Canada.

Canada will need to finish as the top team from the Americas region — which also includes the U.S., Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and Cuba — to secure an Olympic berth.

Another qualifier, featuring just teams from the Americas, will be played in March for a second spot in the six-team Olympic tournament in Tokyo next summer.

Korea plays Cuba Friday at 4:40 a.m. ET, in a game which could determine Canada's fate.