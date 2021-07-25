Boxer Mandy Bujold's Olympic fight comes to quick end in ring in Tokyo

After all of the hard work Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold did outside the ring to make it to Tokyo, she was unable to deliver the knockout punch inside it.

Bujold lost a unanimous decision to 29-year-old Serbian Nina Radovanovic in the preliminaries of the women's 48-51 kg division Sunday in Tokyo.

Bujold, 34, from Kitchener, Ont., came out tentative and couldn't seem to find her footing or rhythm, never really threatening the Serbian fighter.

It was hard to predict how Bujold would look here in Tokyo. Despite being an 11-time national champion and the only Canadian woman to fight in two Olympics (she finished fifth at the Rio Olympics in 2016), this was her first competitive fight in more than 15 months. She didn't look sharp.

Bujold's battle to actually get to these Tokyo Games made international headlines, earning support from a number of high-profile athletes, including retired tennis legend Billie Jean King.

During 2018 and parts of 2019, Bujold, who was ranked No. 2 in the world at the time, was on maternity leave after giving birth and out of the ring. But after COVID-19 cancelled a number of key Olympic qualifying tournaments, she appeared to be out of luck.

It was only after a successful appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), who ruled the qualifying criteria should have taken into account women who were pregnant or had recently had a baby, did she make it to Tokyo.

WATCH | Bujold says 'sky is limit for women' after winning legal bout: