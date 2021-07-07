Canada's Mandy Bujold officially named to Olympic boxing team

Many Bujold will be the first woman to box for Canada at consecutive Olympics.

Following last week's historic decision from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), Bujold was officially named to the Canadian Olympic boxing team on Wednesday.

"I am very excited to join Team Canada for my second Olympic Games," Bujold said in a press release. "I am ready and looking forward to showcasing my skills on the biggest stage."

The 33-year-old Kitchener, Ont., native was originally ruled ineligible after being pregnant and postpartum during the period the International Olympic Committee (IOC) used to determine the qualification process.

But the CAS ruled that the qualification criteria must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period.

"What an inspiration Mandy Bujold has been to our whole Canadian team - her dedication and persistence to fight for her rights outside the ring matched her incredibly creative training for inside the ring," said Team Canada's Tokyo 2020 Chef de Mission, Marnie McBean.

"Our first-time Olympic boxers have an incredible leader in their midst. They are all going to be so exciting to watch."

Unable to compete in 2018 or 2019 as a result of her pregnancy, Bujold had set her sights on punching her ticket to Tokyo in May at the Olympic qualifying tournament in Buenos Aeries. But the event was cancelled due to the pandemic, leading to Bujold's biggest fight yet.

Canadian boxer Bujold says 'sky is the limit for all women' after winning legal bout with IOC Sports 5:40 Watch boxer Mandy Bujold of Kitchener, Ont., read her statement after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled that Olympic qualification criteria must include an accommodation for women who were pregnant or postpartum during the qualification period, paving the way for Bujold to compete at the Tokyo Olympics. 5:40

The 11-time national flyweight champion was ranked second in the world before her pregnancy, and appeals arguing for her Olympic selection were made on behalf of Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, the Canadian Olympic Committee and Boxing Canada.

After a petition from Bujold and her lawyer was turned down by the IOC, the Canadian fighter's battle continued with her successful appeal to the CAS.

Bujold made international headlines in her battle, and earned support from numerous high-profile people including retired tennis star Billie Jean King and former heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis.

The two-time Pan American Games champion finished fifth at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

