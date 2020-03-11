Skip to Main Content

Canada boxer Mandy Bujold 'Heartbroken' after Olympic qualifier scrapped

The boxer from Kitchener, Ont., won't get a chance to qualify at the Tokyo Americas Olympic qualifier after the event was cancelled on Friday.

49 quota spots will be allocated via IOC Boxing Task Force ranking

The Canadian Press ·
Eleven-time national boxing champion Mandy Bujold went into isolation earlier this year after the Canadian team training camp was cut short due to a positive COVID-19 case. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images/File)

Mandy Bujold has hit another road block in Tokyo Olympic qualifying.

The boxer from Kitchener, Ont., won't get a chance to compete in the Tokyo Americas Olympic qualifier scheduled for next month in Buenos Aires after the event was cancelled on Friday because of COVID-19 concerns. The continental qualifiers were originally scrapped last March due to the global pandemic.

The 49 quota spots slated to be awarded at the event will now be allocated via IOC Boxing Task Force ranking.

Bujold, a two-time Pan American Games champion, has been hoping to be the first female to box for Canada at consecutive Olympics.

An illness derailed Bujold's dreams at the 2016 Rio Games. Hours before her quarter-final loss to China's Ren Cancan, she was in hospital on an I.V.

Canada's 11-time flyweight champion and 18 of her teammates were forced into isolation after national team training in Montreal was cut short in February due to a positive COVID-19 test.

WATCH | Mandy Bujold's fight for more than medals: 

Fighting for more than medals, Mandy Bujold's story

Breakthrough

26 days ago
3:42
After a disappointing result in Rio, Canadian boxer Mandy Bujold took a step back from competition to start a family. Now she has a new fire ready to take on the world in Tokyo. 3:42
