World champion Tammara Thibeault headlines Canada's boxing team for Commonwealth Games

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault, who fought her way to a world championship gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last week, will lead Canada's team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.

On Thursday, Boxing Canada announced the six athletes (two women, four men) that will represent Canada in Birmingham, England, from July 28 to Aug. 8.

Thibeault, of Regina, took a split decision (4-1) victory over Atheyna Bylon of Panama in last Friday's middleweight (70-75 kilograms) final.

The 25 year-old is the only member of Team Canada's boxing team who competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she won bronze. Thibeault finished fifth in her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

Priyanka Dhillon, who joins Thibeault on the women's side, captured bronze at the 2022 AMBC Continental Championships, where she represented Canada for the first time.

WATCH | Regina's Thibeault wins gold at boxing worlds in Turkey:

Gold for Canada's Thibeault at IBA world boxing championships Duration 17:48 Regina's Tammara Thibeault claimed gold at the IBA world championships Friday in Istanbul defeating Atheyna Bylon of Panama.

On the men's side, Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh, Wyatt Sanford, Keven Beausejour, and Jerome Feujio all earned bronze at the 2022 Contential Championships.

Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., is looking for redemption following a first-round exit at Tokyo 2020.

The boxing competition will take place at the NEC Hall 9, with 14 events in the men's and women's divisions.

Team Canada: