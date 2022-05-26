World champion Tammara Thibeault headlines Canada's boxing team for Commonwealth Games
6 athletes will compete in Birmingham, England from July 28-Aug. 8
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault, who fought her way to a world championship gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul last week, will lead Canada's team at the upcoming Commonwealth Games.
Thibeault, of Regina, took a split decision (4-1) victory over Atheyna Bylon of Panama in last Friday's middleweight (70-75 kilograms) final.
The 25 year-old is the only member of Team Canada's boxing team who competed at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, where she won bronze. Thibeault finished fifth in her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.
Priyanka Dhillon, who joins Thibeault on the women's side, captured bronze at the 2022 AMBC Continental Championships, where she represented Canada for the first time.
WATCH | Regina's Thibeault wins gold at boxing worlds in Turkey:
On the men's side, Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh, Wyatt Sanford, Keven Beausejour, and Jerome Feujio all earned bronze at the 2022 Contential Championships.
Sanford, of Kennetcook, N.S., is looking for redemption following a first-round exit at Tokyo 2020.
The boxing competition will take place at the NEC Hall 9, with 14 events in the men's and women's divisions.
Team Canada:
- Tammara Thibeault, 75 kg – Women — Shawinigan, QC
- Priyanka Dhillon, 48 kg – Women — Winnipeg
- Keoma-Ali Al-Ahmadieh, 57 kg – Men — Montreal
- Wyatt Sanford, 63.5 kg – Men — Kennetcook, N.S.
- Keven Beausejour, 80 kg – Men — Montreal
- Jerome Feujio, 92+ kg – Men — Montreal
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?