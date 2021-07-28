Montreal boxer Tammara Thibeault advances to quarters in women's middleweight

Montreal boxer Tammara Thibeault of is off to the Olympic quarter-finals.

Thibeault, who competes in the 75kg middleweight division, beat Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Ryabets by split decision on Wednesday in Tokyko. Four judges scored in favour of the Canadian while one had Ryabets as the victor.

Thibeault, 24, used her significant size and reach advantage to jab the 20-year-old Ryabets and not let her get inside. When Ryabets tried to close the distance, the Canadian would throw power punches, which ultimately proved to be the difference.

The Canadian will box on Saturday in the quarter-finals against Netherland's Nouchka Fontijn. She's competing in her first Olympics after claiming bronze at the 2019 world championships.

Veyre ousted in quarters

Meanwhile, Caroline Veyre of Montreal will not be an Olympic medallist.

Veyre, boxing in the women's 57kg featherweight division, fell to Italy's Irma Testa in the quarter-finals on Wednesday in Tokyo. The Canadian couldn't get past the jab of Testa, who had a reach advantage and used it well. The Italian won a unanimous decision.

Testa will fight in the semis on Saturday, guaranteeing her an Olympic medal. Since there is no bronze-medal match in Olympic boxing, both semifinal losers secure bronze.

Veyre was making her Olympic debut in Tokyo after an injury in 2016 prevented her from qualifying for Rio. She beat Croatia's Nikolina Cacic by unanimous decision on Monday to advance to the quarters.