Canada's Tammara Thibeault falls 1 win shy of medal in women's middleweight boxing
Montreal native loses to Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in quarter-finals
Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault fell one win shy of winning a medal with her loss to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in the women's middleweight (69-75 kg) quarter-finals on Saturday in Tokyo.
Winners of the semifinal round go on to fight for the gold medal, but losers of that round each get bronze medals.
The Montreal native lost on points, with the total scores from all five judges being in favour of Fontijn, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.
Much of the second round went similarly to the first until the final 35 seconds when Fontijn found a rhythm, consistently landing shots and taking control, leading her to win the second round 10-9 across the scorecards of all five judges.
In the third and final round, it did not get much, if any better for Thibeault, as Fontijn continued to get stronger as the fight went on and closed out the victory, advancing to the semifinals.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?