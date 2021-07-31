Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Boxing·New

Canada's Tammara Thibeault falls 1 win shy of medal in women's middleweight boxing

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault fell one win shy of winning a medal with her loss to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in the women's middleweight (69-75 kg) quarter-finals on Saturday.

Montreal native loses to Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in quarter-finals

Abdulhamid Ibrahim · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Tammara Thibeault, right and Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn, exchange punches in their women's middle (69-75kg) quarter-final boxing match on Saturday in Tokyo. (Ueslei Marcelino POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault fell one win shy of winning a medal with her loss to the Netherlands' Nouchka Fontijn in the women's middleweight (69-75 kg) quarter-finals on Saturday in Tokyo.

Winners of the semifinal round go on to fight for the gold medal, but losers of that round each get bronze medals.

The Montreal native lost on points, with the total scores from all five judges being in favour of Fontijn, who won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

The 24-year-old Thibeault came out in the first round as the aggressor, landing some solid punches and keeping Fontijn on the defensive. Thibeault was scored as winning the round 10-9 by four of the five judges.

Much of the second round went similarly to the first until the final 35 seconds when Fontijn found a rhythm, consistently landing shots and taking control, leading her to win the second round 10-9 across the scorecards of all five judges.

In the third and final round, it did not get much, if any better for Thibeault, as Fontijn continued to get stronger as the fight went on and closed out the victory, advancing to the semifinals. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020Canada's Olympic Network

    Comments

    To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

    By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

    Become a CBC Member

    Join the conversationCreate account

    Already have an account?

    now