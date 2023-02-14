Boxing Canada joins widening boycott of men's, women's world championships

Boxing Canada announced Tuesday it would not take part in either the upcoming women's or men's world championships due to the involvement of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The national sport organization joins a growing list of countries, led by the U.S. and also including England and the Czech Republic, in choosing to skip the events. Other countries have said their athletes will attend but withdraw in case they're matched against Russian or Belarusian opponents.

The International Boxing Association's Russian president has insisted on letting Russian fighters compete with their country's flag and anthem, defying the International Olympic Committee's December recommendation that "no flag, anthem, colours or any other identifications of these countries can be displayed at any international sports competition/event or meeting."

Boxing Canada president Ryan O'Shea said in a press release the decision not to participate is out of respect to the "values of the Olympic movement.

"We understand the implications this decision will have on our national team athletes, and we are working diligently alongside our sport partners to find a suitable replacement tournament to continue developing our high-performance athletes in preparation for the Pan American Games Qualifiers as well as the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris."

The women's world championships are scheduled to take place from March 24-26 in India. The men's championships are May 1-14 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

British governing body GB Boxing also cited a rift between the IBA and the IOC which has endangered boxing's place on the Olympic program.

"This has put further distance between IBA and the Olympic movement in addition to the significant, longstanding issues over sporting integrity, governance, transparency and financial management which the IOC has asked IBA to address to protect boxing's place on the Olympic program," GB Boxing said in a statement.

"GB Boxing condemns the Russian invasion of Ukraine and has solidarity with the people, boxers, coaches and officials of Ukraine."

Czech Boxing Association Marek Simak confirmed a boycott in comments to Czech public radio. The U.S. said last week it would boycott and Ireland followed Friday.

IBA responds

That prompted IBA president Umar Kremlev to label the "administrators and politicians" he said were behind the boycott as "worse than hyenas and jackals." Kremlev, who is Russian, said the IBA would offer financial help to U.S. boxers to defy their national governing body and compete.

The split in boxing is separate from a larger ongoing dispute over whether athletes from Russia and Belarus should be allowed to compete at the Paris Olympics next year. Political and sports leaders in some countries, including Ukraine, have said there could be boycotts if that happens.

The world boxing championships were historically for amateur fighters but now offer prize money of up to $200,000 US for men and $100,000 for women. They have often been a key Olympic qualifier but that doesn't apply for Paris after the IOC suspended its recognition of the IBA in 2019.

The IOC administered boxing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 directly and is managing the qualifiers for 2024. Boxing has been left off the program for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles so far but could be included at a later date.