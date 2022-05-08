Skip to Main Content
Boxing·Breaking

Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns amid claims of toxic culture

Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately. The sport organization made the announcement on Sunday in a news release.

International Boxing Association launched review of Trepanier, Boxing Canada earlier this week

The Canadian Press ·
Daniel Trepanier, seen second from left during the 2014 Commonwealth Games, is resigning from his position as Boxing Canada's high-performance director amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately.

The sport organization made the announcement on Sunday in a news release.

The International Boxing Association launched a review of Trepanier and Boxing Canada earlier this week amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation.

It called for an independent investigation and Trepanier's resignation.

Boxing Canada says it will engage provincial sport organizations in the coming weeks to strike a search committee to guide the process to hire a new high-performance director.

WATCH | Sports psychiatrist explains why Canadian sport is at reckoning point:

Sports psychiatrist explains why Canadian sport is at reckoning point

3 days ago
Duration 8:07
Dr. Carla Edwards says the Canadian sports system is in trouble but offers options to fix it. 8:07
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now