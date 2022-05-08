Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier resigns amid claims of toxic culture
Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately. The sport organization made the announcement on Sunday in a news release.
International Boxing Association launched review of Trepanier, Boxing Canada earlier this week
Boxing Canada high-performance director Daniel Trepanier is resigning effective immediately.
The sport organization made the announcement on Sunday in a news release.
The International Boxing Association launched a review of Trepanier and Boxing Canada earlier this week amid claims of a toxic culture within the federation.
The move came after the release of an open letter to Sport Canada from dozens of athletes.
It called for an independent investigation and Trepanier's resignation.
Boxing Canada says it will engage provincial sport organizations in the coming weeks to strike a search committee to guide the process to hire a new high-performance director.
WATCH | Sports psychiatrist explains why Canadian sport is at reckoning point:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?