Canadian boxers Thibeault, Cavanagh advance to world championship finals
Watch live coverage of both bouts on Friday at CBCSports.ca
Canadian boxers Tammara Thibeault and Charlie Cavanagh won't be going home empty-handed from the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.
The two pugilists both scored wins in their semifinal bouts on Wednesday and move on to fight for gold in their respective finals on Friday.
Thibeault, of Regina, won a unanimous decision against Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in middleweight (70-75 kilograms) division action and will face Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the final.
WATCH | Regina's Thibeault punches ticket to IBA middleweight world championship final:
Saint John, N.B., native Cavanagh defeated Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in a clash of welterweights (63-66 kg), taking the win on points (3-2).
Cavanagh moves on to face Turkey's Busenaz Surmeneli in Friday's final. Surmeneli had a raucous home crowd chanting her name and cheering her on as she scored a unanimous decision against Thailand's Janjaem Suwannapheng.
WATCH | N.B.'s Cavanagh to fight for IBA welterweight world championship gold:
Gold medallists pocket $100,000 US at the event, while silver medallists take home $50,000.
CBCSports.ca will stream both bouts on Friday, with coverage beginning at 11 a.m. ET.