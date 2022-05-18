Canada's Tammara Thibeault wins gold at boxing worlds

Canadian boxer Tammara Thibeault fought her way to a world championship gold medal on Friday at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships in Istanbul.

Thibeault, of Regina, took a split decision (4-1) over against Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the middleweight (70-75 kilograms) final.

The 25 year-old Canadian made it through to the final by scoring a unanimous decision against Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane on Wednesday.

She's done it! 🥇<br><br>Canada's Tammara Thibeault controlled the bout from the beginning and is now the Women's Middle (70-75kg) World Boxing Champion!<a href="https://twitter.com/boxing_canada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Boxing_Canada</a> <a href="https://t.co/uh3EKfjrUG">pic.twitter.com/uh3EKfjrUG</a> —@CBCOlympics

Thibeault won bronze at the 2019 worlds, but will bring home a gold from 2022, as well as $100,000 US in prize money.

WATCH | Regina's Thibeault punches ticket to IBA middleweight world championship final:

Regina's Tammara Thibeault punches ticket to IBA middleweight world championship gold bout Duration 15:58 Regina's Tammara Thibeault won a unanimous decision against Mozambique's Rady Adosinda Gramane in her middleweight (70-75 kilograms) semifinal bout at the IBA women's world boxing championships in Istanbul. She will face Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the gold medal bout on Friday.

Thibeault's Canadian teammate, Saint John, N.B., native Charlie Cavanagh will come home with a silver medal from Istanbul.

Cavanagh had a tall task in the final, taking on the reigning Olympic champion, Busenaz Surmeneli of Turkey, who also had the home crowd firmly in her corner.

Cavanagh gave Surmeneli plenty of opposition in the first round, but the Tokyo 2020 champion dominated the next two rounds, leading referee David Evans to stop the contest with about 40 seconds remaining in the bout.

Cavanagh, 21, captured gold at the 2018 youth world championships, and had defeated Ichrak Chaib of Algeria by points (3-2) in Wednesday's semifinal to reach the gold-medal bout on Friday. As the silver medallist, Cavanagh also takes home $50,000 in winnings.