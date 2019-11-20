Boxing refs, judges barred after 2016 Olympics won't work 2020 Games
Tokyo officials will be picked from pool of qualified AIBA-certified individuals
Boxing referees and judges involved in the Rio Olympics, who were all suspended following the Games, will not be allowed to officiate at Tokyo 2020, an International Olympic Committee task force said on Wednesday.
All 36 referees and judges from the Rio Olympics were suspended in the wake of the Games as the International Boxing Association (AIBA) carried out an investigation, following allegations that Olympic fights were fixed.
Several judges and referees were sent home from Rio following a number of questionable decisions during the boxing tournament.
While AIBA's investigation in 2017 found no interference in results and recommended that the Rio judges be reintegrated on a "case by case basis," the IOC's new selection criteria ruled them ineligible for the Tokyo Games.
The task force said its decision followed discussions with athletes to increase clarity, transparency and integrity in the selection process and officiating at the Olympics.
Boxing task force will select officials for each fight
At Tokyo, referees and judges will be picked from a pool of qualified AIBA-certified individuals who have been reviewed to ensure they meet the selection criteria.
The boxing task force will then randomly select every official for each competition. The full selection process will be conducted under the independent supervision of PricewaterhouseCoopers.
It was also announced that scores from all judges at the end of each round will be displayed publicly during qualifying competitions and the Games.
The task force was set up to organize qualifiers and the Tokyo Games competition following IOC's decision to suspend AIBA in June until the issues surrounding its finances and governance were resolved.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.