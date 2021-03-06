Boxer Claressa Shields becomes 2-division undisputed champ with win over Canada's Marie-Eve Dicaire
2-time Olympic champion unifies titles at historic all-women's event
Claressa Shields won a unanimous decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire in their 154-pound unification bout Friday night.
Shields (11-0) won 100-90 on all three cards.
Shields was fighting in her hometown of Flint — in a matchup that was previously scheduled for May 9 before being called off because of the coronavirus. Shields also had a fight scheduled against Ivana Habazin in Flint in 2019, but that was scrapped after an altercation before the weigh-in. Shields eventually defeated Habazin in a rescheduled fight in New Jersey.
With the win over Dicaire (17-1), Shields became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super junior middleweight world champion.
Also Friday, Danielle Perkins (3-0) outpointed Monika Harrison (2-2) to win the WBC silver heavyweight championship, bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (6-0-2) stopped Noemi Bosques (12-16-3) in the fifth round, and 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Marlen Esparza (9-1) outpointed Shelly Barnett (4-4-2) in another bantamweight fight.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.