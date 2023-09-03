U.S. men's basketball team clinches Paris Olympic Games berth at World Cup

USA Basketball will play for a fifth consecutive Olympic men's basketball gold medal next summer.

The Americans secured an automatic berth into the Paris Games on Sunday night as one of the two highest finishers from the Americas Region at the Basketball World Cup in Manila, Philippines. The clinching became official when Serbia beat the Dominican Republic 112-79, a game that went final during the last second-round game for the U.S. against Lithuania.

Win or lose Sunday, the Americans already were assured of a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. Brazil, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic were trying to join the U.S. in the quarters — but all lost on Sunday to end their stay at the World Cup.

And with only Canada — which also was playing Sunday night — still in the tournament from the Americas, that meant there was no scenario in which the U.S. could be passed by two teams from its region in the final World Cup standings.

Canada can punch its ticket to the Olympics – as well as the World Cup quarterfinals – with a victory over Spain.

There will be 12 nations in the Olympic men's basketball tournament. France qualified as the host and seven teams — so far, it's Australia, South Sudan, Japan and the U.S. — earn automatic bids based on their World Cup placing. The top two teams from the Americas get Olympic spots, as do the top two from Europe and the top team from Africa (South Sudan), Asia (Japan) and Oceania (Australia).

The U.S. topped France to win Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games two summers ago.

Italy 73, Puerto Rico 57

For the first time in 25 years, Italy is going to the quarterfinals of the Basketball World Cup.

Stefano Tonut and Giampaolo Ricci each scored 15 points and Italy reached the World Cup quarterfinals with a 73-57 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday in Manila, the final day of second-round play at FIBA's biggest tournament.

Italy (4-1) will play either the U.S. or Lithuania in Tuesday's quarterfinals in Manila. The Italians are assured of their best World Cup finish since placing sixth in 1998. They were ninth in 2006, 10th in 2019 and didn't qualify in 2002, 2010 and 2014.

Simone Fontecchio added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Italy, and Luigi Datome scored 11.

Simone Fontecchio (13) of Italy reaches for the ball during the FIBA Basketball World Cup match between Italy and Puerto Rico at Araneta Coliseum on Sunday in Manila, Philippines. (Ezra Acayan/Getty Images)

Italy used a 15-0 run in the first quarter to take some control, wound up losing that lead in the third quarter, rallied to take a slight edge into the final period and pulled away from there.

Tremont Waters scored 13 points and had nine assists for Puerto Rico (3-2), and Jordan Howard scored 11. Puerto Rico was bidding for its first World Cup quarterfinal trip since 2002.

Latvia 104, Brazil 84

At Jakarta, Latvia — in the World Cup for the first time — ran away from Brazil in the second half to turn a close game into a rout and made the quarterfinals.

Andrejs Grazulis scored 24 for Latvia (4-1) and Arturs Zagars added 17 for the winners, who will play Germany or Slovenia in Wednesday's quarterfinals. Latvia led by three at the half, then outscored Brazil 36-21 in the third quarter.

Davis Bertans scored 14 for Latvia, which outscored Brazil 48-21 from 3-point range. Bruno Caboclo scored 20 for Brazil (3-2), which was seeking its third quarterfinal trip since 1990.

Germany 100, Slovenia 71

At Okinawa, Dennis Schroder scored 24 points and Germany (5-0) rolled past Slovenia in a matchup of teams that knew they were headed to the quarterfinals.

Daniel Theis added 14 points and seven rebounds for the winners.

Luka Doncic led Slovenia (4-1) with 23 points and Klemen Prepelic had 12. Germany outscored Slovenia 45-21 on 3-pointers.

Australia 100, Georgia 84

At Okinawa, Patty Mills scored 19 points and Australia had five players reach double figures in a relatively easy win over Georgia in a classification-round game that ended the tournament run for both teams.

Dante Exum had 18, Duop Reath added 16, Josh Giddey scored 15 and Joe Ingles finished with 10 for the Boomers (3-2).

Both teams were previously eliminated from advancing to the quarterfinals. Australia, the Olympic bronze medalist two summers ago in Tokyo, saw its hopes end Friday with a 90-81 loss to Slovenia. But Australia did achieve one goal at this World Cup, clinching a spot in next summer's Paris Olympics.

Playing in its first World Cup, Georgia was led by Goga Bitadze with 20. Thaddus McFadden had 18 points and nine assists for Georgia (2-3).

WATCH | Ex-coach Triano confident in 2023 Team Canada:

'I'm confident they'll do well at FIBA World Cup': Former Canadian men's basketball coach Jay Triano Duration 1:11 Former Canadian men's basketball coach Jay Triano expresses his thoughts on the Canadian Men's basketball team. He believes the team has the squad to go far at the FIBA World Cup and qualify for the Olympics.

Montenegro 73, Greece 69

At Manila, Nikola Vucevic scored 19 points, Dino Radoncic added 12 and Montenegro (3-2) ended its World Cup by hanging on for a win in a classification round game.

Ioannis Papapetrou had 16 points for Greece (2-3) in its finale, while Lefteris Bochoridis and Kostas Papanikolaou each scored 13.