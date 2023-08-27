Content
Canada romps past Lebanon at FIBA men's basketball World Cup

RJ Barrett scored 17 points as Canada overpowered Lebanon in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday to continue its perfect start at the FIBA men's Basketball World Cup.

A men's basketball player, wearing a red jersey with white writing, dunks a basketball.
RJ Barrett dunks to score against Lebanon during the basketball World Cup match between Canada and Lebanon at the Indonesia Arena stadium in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday. (Dita Alangkar/The Associated Press)

Trae Bell-Haynes added 15 points and eight assists for Canada (2-0), which opened with an impressive 95-65 win over France. Canada set a senior men's national team record for points — it scored 126 against Jordan at the World Cup four years ago — and set a tournament record with 44 assists.

FIBA began keeping assist records in 1984.

After recording 27 points in his World Cup debut, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes. Canada used 11 players and nine reached double figures; the others were Melvin Ejim (13), Kelly Olynyk (12), Zach Edey (12), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (12), Kyle Anderson (10) and Dillon Brooks (10).

WATCH | Canada blows out Lebanon at FIBA World Cup

RJ Barrett leads the way, Canada blows out Lebanon at FIBA World Cup

2 hours ago
Duration 1:17
Barrett had a team-leading 17 points in a game where Canada beat Lebanon by more than 50.

Canada shot 71 per cent, and played without Lu Dort, who was held out with soreness. Former NBA player Omari Spellman led Lebanon with 16 points.

Canada plays Latvia on Tuesday in its final group game, while Lebanon faces France.

WATCH | Ex-coach Triano confident in 2023 Team Canada:

'I'm confident they'll do well at FIBA World Cup': Former Canadian men's basketball coach Jay Triano

6 days ago
Duration 1:11
Former Canadian men's basketball coach Jay Triano expresses his thoughts on the Canadian Men's basketball team. He believes the team has the squad to go far at the FIBA World Cup and qualify for the Olympics.

With files from CBC Sports

