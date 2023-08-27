Canada romps past Lebanon at FIBA men's basketball World Cup

RJ Barrett scored 17 points as Canada overpowered Lebanon 128-73 in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Sunday to continue its perfect start at the FIBA men's Basketball World Cup.

Trae Bell-Haynes added 15 points and eight assists for Canada (2-0), which opened with an impressive 95-65 win over France. Canada set a senior men's national team record for points — it scored 126 against Jordan at the World Cup four years ago — and set a tournament record with 44 assists.

FIBA began keeping assist records in 1984.

After recording 27 points in his World Cup debut, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 12 points, five rebounds and five assists in 17 minutes. Canada used 11 players and nine reached double figures; the others were Melvin Ejim (13), Kelly Olynyk (12), Zach Edey (12), Nickeil Alexander-Walker (12), Kyle Anderson (10) and Dillon Brooks (10).

Canada shot 71 per cent, and played without Lu Dort, who was held out with soreness. Former NBA player Omari Spellman led Lebanon with 16 points.

Canada plays Latvia on Tuesday in its final group game, while Lebanon faces France.

