Canada makes statement with blowout victory over France in basketball World Cup opener

Canada opened the men's basketball World Cup with a statement victory on Friday in Jakarta, Indonesia.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ignited Canada with 27 points, 13 rebounds and six assists in a 95-65 win over France, setting the stage for a tournament in which Canada's men hope to win their first major senior medal since 1936 and qualify for their first Olympics since 2000.

After a tight first half full of momentum swings, Gilgeous-Alexander keyed a 25-8 third quarter and Canada never looked back.

Now, Canada is in the driver's seat of a tournament that can feel late early if you let it. Beating France, the top-ranked team in Group H and defending Olympic silver medallists, is not only important for getting out of the group stage, but also a vital step toward reach the quarterfinals.

There, the top two teams from Group H will merge with the top two teams from Group G, which will likely include reigning champion Spain. Records carry over, and the two teams atop the standings in the new group advance to the quarterfinals.

Essentially, only two of Canada, France and Spain can move on to Manila. Which is why banking Friday's victory over France was especially crucial.

Kelly Olynyk, the Canadian captain playing in his first World Cup since 2010, contributed 18 points, while Dillon Brooks and Nickeil Alexander-Walker, the cousin of Gilgeous-Alexander, added 12 points apiece.

Evan Fournier led the way for France with 21 points.

Canada returns to the court for a game against Lebanon on Sunday at 5:45 a.m. ET.