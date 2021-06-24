Kim Gaucher, other nursing mothers will be able to bring children to Olympics, say Tokyo organizers
Basketball player had spoke out on being forced to choose between Games and child
Canadian Kim Gaucher has won in her quest to bring baby Sophie to the Tokyo Olympics.
The International Olympic Committee says it will now allow breastfeeding moms to bring their children to Tokyo.
The news comes after Gaucher, a member of Canada's women's basketball team, made an emotional plea via Instagram to have three-month-old daughter Sophie travel with her to the Games.
Gaucher, a 37-year-old from Mission, B.C., said the IOC was forcing her to make a tough choice: skip the Olympics, or spend 28 days in Tokyo without her daughter, who she is still breastfeeding.
The IOC had stipulated that no family could travel to Tokyo due to COVID-19 restrictions, but Gaucher pointed out that international media and sponsors can travel to Tokyo and a capped number of Japanese spectators will be allowed in venues.
"Japanese fans are going to be in attendance, the arenas are going to be half-full, but I will not have access to my daughter?" Gaucher asked.
"We've tried appeals. Everyone says they're on board, but nobody can do anything. Let's see if we can make a difference. It's 2021. Let's make working moms normal."
WATCH | Canadian basketballer seeks exception to bring infant daughter to Olympics:
"It is great to see so many mothers compete at the highest level, including at the Olympic Games," said an IOC spokesperson in a statement. "It is important to note that entry into Japan is the responsibility of the Japanese government and the current situation of the pandemic requires a very significant reduction in the numbers of accredited participants who do not have essential and operational responsibilities."
The Canadian Olympic Committee and Canada Basketball said in a joint statement last week that they "recognize how difficult this situation is and have been supporting Kim at her request.
Gaucher will compete in her third Olympics in Tokyo. She's with the women's team in Tampa, Fla., where they're practising at the Toronto Raptors' temporary training facility. COVID restrictions in Alberta prevented the team from centralizing at its usual home in Edmonton.
U.S. soccer star Alex Morgan told reporters in April that it was important "to allow mothers the option to have their kids with them while they compete. . . if a child is under one or two, they might still be breastfeeding, so that's a huge piece of it."
Morgan's daughter Charlie was born in May of 2020, and her daughter has been able to accompany her on the road.
With files from CBC Sports
