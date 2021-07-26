Skip to Main Content

Spanish men's basketball coach Scariolo furious over 'dangerous' wait for dressing room

Spain basketball coach Sergio Scariolo hit out at the Tokyo 2020 organizers after his side were made to wait almost half an hour before being allowed back into the dressing room following their 88-77 Group C victory over hosts Japan on Monday.

Former Raptors assistant criticizes organizers for delaying access to recovery facilities

Thomson Reuters ·
Spanish men's basketball coach Sergio Scariolo called for changes to be made after his team was forced to wait nearly half an hour to access their dressing room following a win over Japan at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday. (Aris Messinis/Getty Images)

The Italian called for changes to be made, saying that making athletes wait to access recovery facilities could potentially lead to more injuries.

"There needs to be more respect shown for the players," Scariolo told a news conference.

"It took 25 minutes from the end of the game before they could get their legs into an ice bath, and that's something that is very dangerous and needs to be changed," he said.

The reason for the wait was not immediately clear.

"Their legs are tired, and they should be treated with respect; protocols have to be changed," Scariolo said.

"Everyone's here for one thing and that's the players and we need to look after their health. Honestly, I'm not just annoyed for the sake of being annoyed, I repeat, it's incredibly dangerous."

More from Tokyo 2020

Scariolo served as an assistant coach with the Toronto Raptors for three years before becoming head coach of Italian club Virtus Bologna last month.

World champions and 2016 bronze medallists Spain face Argentina on Thursday, while Japan take on Slovenia.

WATCH | Highlights: France stuns U.S. in men's basketball opener:

Highlights: France stuns United States in men's basketball opener

Sports

1 day ago
1:25
Evan Fournier was scorching hot with a game-high 28 points as he led France to an 83-76 upset over Kevin Durant and the Americans. 1:25

With files from CBC Sports

Highlights

    Tokyo 2020

    Comments

