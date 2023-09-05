U.S. reaches basketball World Cup semis, rebounding from stunning loss to Lithuania

The United States is headed to the medal round of the basketball World Cup, bouncing back from its first loss of the tournament in emphatic fashion.

Mikal Bridges scored 14 of his 24 points in the first half, Tyrese Haliburton added 18 and the U.S. was airtight for long stretches defensively on the way to easily beating Italy 100-63 on Tuesday night in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Manila, Philippines.

The win ensures the 15th top-four finish for the Americans (5-1) in 19 World Cups. They will play either Germany (5-0) or Latvia (4-1) in Friday's semifinals; those two teams play their quarterfinal game in Manila on Wednesday.

It was 46-24 U.S. by halftime, with Austin Reaves providing the exclamation point with a follow-slam that had teammates out of their seats. The margin was that big despite Anthony Edwards -- the team's leading scorer entering Tuesday, averaging just over 20 points in the first five games of the World Cup -- not even getting on the scoresheet until the first possession of the third quarter.

His heroics weren't needed. Not much on the offensive end was. The defence -- which was shredded for 110 points in a six-point loss to Lithuania on Sunday -- held Italy to 6 of 31 shooting over the final 15 minutes of the first half. Lithuania started 9-for-9 from 3-point range vs. the U.S.; Italy started 2-for-21 on Tuesday.

Simone Fontecchio led Italy (4-2) with 18 points.

Italy had beaten the U.S. only twice in 14 previous tries at the senior men's national level, both times at the world championships -- which FIBA now calls the World Cup. The first was in 1970 on the way to a fifth-place finish for the U.S. The second was in 1978, in Manila no less, a defeat that helped relegate the Americans to a fifth-place finish that year as well.

Serbia 87, Lithuania 68

Lithuania beat the U.S. at the 1998 world championships, then failed to medal. Lithuania then beat the U.S. again at the 2004 Olympics, then failed to medal.

And history will repeat itself at this World Cup.

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 18 of his 21 points in the first half and Serbia — motivated by a serious injury endured by one of its players — topped previously unbeaten Lithuania 87-68 in the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday in a result that means Lithuania cannot medal in Manila this weekend. The best Lithuania can do now is fifth place.

"The game against the United States, as you can see now, it's nothing," said Lithuania's Tadas Sedekerskis, who led his team with 14 points. "It's just history. We don't have any chances to fight for the medal."

Bogdan Bogdanovic (#7) and his Serbian teammates react to Tuesday's 87-68 victory over previously unbeaten Lithuania in Manila, Philippines to clinch a spot in the basketball World Cup semifinals. (Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

Serbia played with forward Borisa Simanic's jersey draped over a chair in its bench area. Simanic lost a kidney after being elbowed in a game against South Sudan last week; he needed surgery after that game, and complications prompted doctors to operate again Sunday and remove the damaged kidney.

"He texted us this morning," Bogdanovic said. "He texted us, 'Hey, guys, I'm all right. After two surgeries, I'm all right. I'm healthy. Just get the win. Don't think about me and let's win tonight.' It was a huge boost and huge energy tonight, so thanks to Borisa. This was also for him."

Serbia (5-1) will play Canada or Slovenia in Friday's semifinals. The Canada-Slovenia quarterfinal game is Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. ET; the loser plays Lithuania (5-1) in the consolation playoffs Thursday.

WATCH | Canada clinches Olympic berth:

Canada earns Olympic berth with thrilling win over Spain at FIBA World Cup Duration 1:29 The red and white came away with an 88-85 nail-biting victory to advance to the quarterfinals, as well as clinch a spot in the 2024 summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Teams cannot medal after losing in the quarterfinals but will play two more games before leaving Manila to determine fifth through eighth place in the tournament's overall standings.

The loss continues a peculiar jinx for Lithuania, which is 3-8 all-time against the U.S. at the senior men's national level, and has turned those three wins into exactly zero medals. Lithuania was playing less than 48 hours after beating the U.S. 110-104 to close out second-round play in Manila.

Serbia is in the semifinals for the third time at the last four World Cups. It lost to Turkey in the semifinals of the 2010 tournament (and then fell to Lithuania in the bronze-medal game) and lost to the U.S. in the title game of the 2014 event.

Filip Petrusev scored 17 points and Stefan Jovic added 11 for Serbia.

Rokas Jokubaitis had 13 points and nine assists, while Jonas Valanciunas and Ignas Brazdeikis scored 11 apiece for Lithuania.