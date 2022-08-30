Canada's RJ Barrett agrees to contract extension with Knicks: reports
RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said Monday night.
4-year deal could be worth up to $120 million US for Toronto native
ESPN first reported the agreement, saying the four-year deal could be worth up to $120 million US.
Barrett is entering his fourth season with the Knicks and has seen his scoring numbers climb in each of the last two years. He averaged 14.3 points as a rookie, then 17.6 points in 2020-21 and 20.0 points this past season.
And he's done it all as a starter; Barrett has come off the bench in just one of his first 198 NBA regular season games.
The 6-foot-6 wing out of Duke was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He will make about $11 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal, and the extension will start with the 2023-24 season.
