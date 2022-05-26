Raptors' Khem Birch undergoes knee surgery, expects to be ready for camp
Montreal native recently made 3-year commitment to Canada Basketball
Toronto Raptors centre Khem Birch has undergone arthroscopic surgery "to clean up loose debris" in his right knee.
The Raptors says the procedure was performed Wednesday in Los Angeles by Dr. Daniel Kharrazi at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute. Birch is expected to be ready for training camp in September.
The six-foot-nine Birch averaged 4.5 points and 4.3 rebounds in 55 games this season, averaging 18 minutes per outing.
The 14, who include 11 NBAers, have agreed to come to camp even if injured. Which would be Birch's case ahead of World Cup qualifying games July 1 in Hamilton against the Dominican Republic and July 4 at the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Canada currently leads its qualifying group at 4-0.
Sixteen nations from the Americas are vying for the continent's seven spots in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.
The Canadian men have not made the Olympics since 2000 in Sydney, Australia.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?