Content
Canada downs host Hungary to open Olympic women's basketball qualifier

Kayla Alexander led the way with 15 points and 13 rebounds as Canada defeated host Hungary 67-55 Thursday to open a FIBA Olympic Qualifying tournament.

A basketball player attempts a layup as an opponent defends.
Canada's Syla Swords, left, attempts a layup as she's defended by Hungary's Bernadett Hatar, right, during Canada's 67-55 victory at the Olympic women's basketball qualifying tournament on Thursday. (Attila Kisbenedek/AFP via Getty Images)

Bridget Carleton added a game-high 18 points for the fifth-ranked Canadians. Natalie Achonwa and Shay Colley added 10 points apiece.

Dorka Juhasz led 19th-ranked Hungary with 13 points.

The competition is one of four Olympic qualifying tournaments with 10 of the 12 spots for the 2024 Paris Games on the line. The U.S. and France are the lone teams to have already qualified.

Spain and Japan are the other two countries in the four-team tournament along with Canada and Hungary. The top three teams from the tournament will qualify for the Olympics.

Canada next faces the fourth-ranked Spaniards on Thursday.

WATCH | Canada tops Hungary:

Bridget Carleton carries Canada over host Hungarians in 1st FIBA Olympic qualifying game

1 hour ago
Duration 2:05
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton of Chatham, Ont., scored a game-high 18 points, as Canada beat Hungary 67-55 in the first game of the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary.
