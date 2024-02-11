Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Breaking

Canadian women's basketball team needs help to qualify for Olympics after loss to Japan

The Canadian women's basketball team will need to wait to find out if they're Olympics-bound after an 86-82 loss to Japan on Sunday at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary.

Outcome of Spain vs. Hungary match will seal Canadian fate for Paris 2024

CBC Sports ·
A basketball player -wearing a red jersey with white lettering - attempts a shot that's contested by another player who is wearing a white jersey with red lettering.
Japan's Evelyn Mawuli (left) and Canada's Laeticia Amihere (right) vie for the ball during the 2024 FIBA Women's Olympic qualifying tournament basketball match in Sopron, Hungary on Sunday. (Attila Kisbenedek/Getty Images)

The Canadian women's basketball team's Olympic fate is now in Spanish hands.

Canada will need to wait to find out if they're Olympics-bound after an 86-82 loss to Japan on Sunday at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary.

Sunday's match between Spain and Hungary will decide whether Canada will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. If Spain wins, Canada will book their spot at the Summer Games. If the host Hungarians win, Canada will not qualify for Paris.

Japan's victory qualified both themselves and Spain spots at the Olympics.

More to come.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

Get up to speed on what's happening in sports. Delivered weekdays.

...

The next issue of The Buzzer will soon be in your inbox.

Discover all CBC newsletters in the Subscription Centre.opens new window

now