Canadian women's basketball team needs help to qualify for Olympics after loss to Japan

The Canadian women's basketball team's Olympic fate is now in Spanish hands.

Canada will need to wait to find out if they're Olympics-bound after an 86-82 loss to Japan on Sunday at the FIBA Olympic qualifying tournament in Sopron, Hungary.

Sunday's match between Spain and Hungary will decide whether Canada will qualify for the Paris Olympic Games. If Spain wins, Canada will book their spot at the Summer Games. If the host Hungarians win, Canada will not qualify for Paris.

Japan's victory qualified both themselves and Spain spots at the Olympics.

More to come.