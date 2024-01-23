Canada's men's basketball team to face U.S. in pre-Olympic exhibition

Canada's senior men's basketball team will have an early test leading up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Canada Basketball announced the team will face the U.S. in exhibition play in Las Vegas on July 10 at T-Mobile Arena as part of the USA Basketball Showcase.

The two teams last met in the bronze-medal game of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on September 10 in Manila, Philippines.

Canada came out on top with a 127-118 overtime victory for its first-ever medal on the World Cup stage.

The U.S. moved to No. 1 in the FIBA rankings following the tournament, dropping Spain from its perch. Canada, meanwhile, jumped from 15th to sixth.

Also Tuesday, USA Basketball announced its 41-player pool for its men's national team. The list includes Toronto Raptors guard/forward Scottie Barnes.

The Olympics will take place from July 26 to Aug. 11.