Canadian women's basketball team drops Olympic opener to Serbia
Canada's next game comes against South Korea
Canada's women's basketball team came to the Tokyo Olympics trying to write a new chapter in this country's otherwise bleak international basketball history.
It didn't start well. Canada lost 72-68 to Serbia on Monday to kick off pool play at the women's Olympic basketball tournament in Saitama, Japan.
Canada was unable to overcome cold outside shooting, finishing 5-for-23 from 3-point range.
A few key turnovers down the stretch and some missed free throws late also didn't help.
Canada's biggest lead of the game was two points and they were playing from behind for most of the game.
Nirra Fields led the way for Canada with 19 points, while Kia Nurse added 16.
In Tokyo, 12 teams are divided into three groups of four during the preliminary stage. Canada will next play No. 19 Korea on July 29 before finishing pool play against No. 3 Spain on Aug. 1.
