Canadian women's basketball team drops Olympic opener to Serbia

Canada’s women’s basketball team came to the Tokyo Olympics trying to write a new chapter in this country’s otherwise bleak international basketball history. It didn’t start well. Canada lost 72-68 to Serbia on Monday to kick off pool play at the women's Olympic basketball tournament in Saitama, Japan.

Canada's next game comes against South Korea

Jamie Strashin · CBC Sports ·
Canada's Kia Nurse, centre, fights for the ball between two Serbia players during their game on Monday at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. (Brian Snyder/AFP via Getty Images)

Canada was unable to overcome cold outside shooting, finishing 5-for-23 from 3-point range.

A few key turnovers down the stretch and some missed free throws late also didn't help.

Canada's biggest lead of the game was two points and they were playing from behind for most of the game.

Nirra Fields led the way for Canada with 19 points, while Kia Nurse added 16.

In Tokyo, 12 teams are divided into three groups of four during the preliminary stage. Canada will next play No. 19 Korea on July 29 before finishing pool play against No. 3 Spain on Aug. 1.

More to come.

