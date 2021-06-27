Watch Canada vs. Greece in FIBA Olympic men's basketball qualifying
Watch the Canadian men's basketball team compete at a last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, B.C.
Live coverage from Victoria, B.C., begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on Greece in a last-chance Olympic basketball qualifying tournament from Victoria, B.C.
Coverage continues on Wednesday as Canada plays China at 7 p.m. ET
The six-team tournament also including Greece, China, Turkey, Uruguay and the Czech Republic. Only the victor books its ticket to Tokyo.