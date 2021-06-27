Skip to Main Content

Road To The Olympic Games

Basketball·Live

Watch Canada vs. Greece in FIBA Olympic men's basketball qualifying

Watch the Canadian men's basketball team compete at a last-chance Olympic qualifier in Victoria, B.C.

Live coverage from Victoria, B.C., begins Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament on CBC: Greece vs Canada

1 hour ago
Live
Greece and Canada faceoff to earn a place in the 2020 Summer Olympics basketball tournament. 0:00

Click on the video player above beginning on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET to watch Canada take on Greece in a last-chance Olympic basketball qualifying tournament from Victoria, B.C. 

Coverage continues on Wednesday as Canada plays China at 7 p.m. ET

The six-team tournament also including Greece, China, Turkey, Uruguay and the Czech Republic. Only the victor books its ticket to Tokyo.

