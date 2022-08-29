Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Canada minus Gilgeous-Alexander, other NBAers for Monday attempt at World Cup berth

Canada's men’s basketball team can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama on Monday in Panama City, and if Venezuela beats the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas beat Argentina.

At 7-0, Canadian men are lone unbeaten team in the Americas

The Canadian Press ·
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, pictured, is among the NBA players unavailable for Canada's World Cup qualifying game on Monday against Panama. He scored a team-high 23 points in last week's victory over Argentina in Victoria. (Chad Hipolito/Canadian Press)

Trae Bell-Haynes, Abu Kigab and Jean-Victor Mukama have been added to Canada's roster for the team's FIBA World Cup qualifying game against Panama on Monday.

The trio replace NBA players Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Cory Joseph, who are all unavailable.

Canada (7-0) is the only undefeated team in the Americas after a 99-87 win over Argentina on Thursday in Victoria.

The Canadians can qualify for the 2023 World Cup with a win over Panama (2-5), and if Venezuela beats the Dominican Republic and the Bahamas beat Argentina.

Monday's game is the last time Canada will have NBA players at its disposal, as the final two qualifying windows are Nov. 7-15, 2022, and Feb. 20-28, 2023.

Eighty national teams are playing in six qualifying windows for a spot in the 32-team World Cup, Aug. 25 to Sept. 10, 2023, in Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia. The World Cup is a direct qualifier for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Detroit Pistons forward Kelly Olynyk, Dallas Mavericks forward Dwight Powell, Zach Edey, Melvin Ejim, Kevin Pangos, Kassius Robertson, Kalif Young and brothers Phil and Thomas Scrubb make up the remainder of Canada's roster versus Panama.

WATCH l Canada takes down Argentina in Victoria:

Gilgeous-Alexander leads Canada past Argentina in FIBA World Cup qualifier

4 days ago
Duration 0:36
Canada improves to 7-0 in qualifying for the FIBA Basketball World Cup with a 99-87 victory over Argentina, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander records team-high 23 points and eight assists.
