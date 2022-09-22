Canadian women's basketball team defeat Serbia in World Cup opener

Kayla Alexander scored 13 points and Kia Nurse finished with nine in her first game in almost a year, and Canada's women's basketball team opened the FIBA World Cup with a 67-60 victory over Serbia on Thursday.

Nirra Fields finished with 12 points, while Natalie Achonwa had 10 points and eight rebounds for the fourth-ranked Canadians.

Yvonne Anderson led No. 10 Serbia with 18 points.

Nurse's night was a bright spot for the Canadians. The Phoenix Mercury guard showed little rust in her first game since tearing her anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee in a WNBA playoff game almost a year ago, scoring Canada's first points of the tournament and playing 19 minutes.

The game was a rematch of Canada's opening game of the Tokyo Olympics. They stumbled out of the gate against the Serbs, a 72-68 loss that all but determined their fate in Tokyo.

WATCH | Hamilton's Kia Nurse returns from injury, helps Canada claim win over Serbia:

Kia Nurse helps Canada claim victory in FIBA World Cup opener Duration 0:54 Hamilton's Kia Nurse, who missed the entire WNBA season with a torn ACL, scores 9 points in Canada's 67-60 win over Serbian in their first game at the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup.

Achonwa said earlier this week that the team played tight in Tokyo under weighty expectations of a medal.

Canada Basketball made some significant changes after the Olympics, hiring Spaniard Victor Lapena as head coach, and adding Noelle Quinn, head coach of the WNBA's Seattle Storm, as an assistant.

Canada got off to a shaky start and trailed by five points early on. But they found their groove late in the first quarter heading into the second down 16-15.

Bridget Carleton, left, Shay Colley, centre, and Taya Hanson celebrate Canada's victory over Serbia at the 2022 FIBA women's basketball World Cup. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

The Canadians went up by five when Bridget Carleton drilled a three-pointer off a crosscourt pass from Laeticia Amihere midway through the second. Canada continued to build on its lead, and Alexander's free throw to end the quarter sent the Canadians into the halftime break with a 38-28 lead.

Serbia sliced the difference to eight points in the third, but Achonwa's putback with four seconds left gave Canada a 54-41 lead with one quarter to play.

Shay Colley's jump shot with 6:45 to play put the Canadians up by 15 points, but Serbia battled back to within eight two minutes later. Nirra Fields went coast to coast to score after a steal, giving Canada 11 points of breathing room with 2:22 to play. The Serbs cut the difference to seven with just under a minute to play, but it was already all but game over.

Bridget Carleton making big things happen at both ends of the floor! 💥<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FIBAWWC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FIBAWWC</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/CanBball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CanBball</a> 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/rqADMXgBZB">pic.twitter.com/rqADMXgBZB</a> —@FIBAWWC

Canada has two World Cup bronze medals, from 1979 and '86. The Canadians were quarter-finalists in both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

They've been drawn into a tough Pool B in the 12-team World Cup. Next up is No. 6 France on Friday. Canada also faces Japan, the reigning Olympic silver medallists, hosts and No. 3-ranked Australia, and then close group play against Mali.

The top four from each group advance to the quarter-finals on Sept. 29. The semifinals are Sept. 30, and the medal games are Oct. 1.