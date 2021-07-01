Canada clinches Group A, semifinal berth with commanding win over China

Two wins down, two wins to go to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics for Canada's men's basketball team.

A day after grinding out an opening game victory over Greece, Canada dominated China with a complete team effort and cruised to a second-straight win in Victoria at the men's Olympic qualifier.

The 109-79 victory clinched the top spot in Group A and sends Canada into one of Saturday's semifinal games.

Andrew Wiggins was the top scorer for the second-straight game, racking up 20 points. R.J. Barrett was right behind him with 16. There were seven players who reached double-digits in scoring for Canada.

The Canadian men's national team is looking to qualify for the Olympics for the first time since 2000. Only the winning team from the six-team tournament in Victoria this week will advance to the Games. Turkey, Uruguay and Czech Republic are in the other group.

The top two teams from each group advance to the semifinals. The championship game will be played Sunday.

China started the game with a frantic pace and it seemed to catch the Canadians off-guard early on. But it didn't take long for Canada to find their footing, going on a scoring run to end the first quarter and taking an 8-point lead on China after the opening frame.

Balanced Canadian attack

In the game against Greece it was Andrew Wiggins, R.J. Barrett and Nickeil Alexander-Walker who led the way offensively. But against China the scoring was spread throughout the entire team — a balanced attack that was too much for the Chinese.

It was also Canada's sharp-shooting from behind the arc that was the difference in the game. At one point they mounted a 20-point lead in the first half on China after back-to-back-to-back threes.

The Canadians had 11 three-pointers in the first half, with nine different players taking part in the shooting party. At the half, Canada led 59-46.

There was no taking their foot off the gas for the Canadians coming out of halftime as they continued to take the game to China, leading by as many as 23 points at one point in the third quarter.

The quarter ended with a mini scoring run by the Chinese to cut the Canada lead down to 14 points. But that was as close as China would get as the Canadians took their game to a different level in the fourth quarter, outscoring their opponent 30-14 in the final frame for a 30-point victory.

Canada finished the game with 17 three-pointers.

This is a seven-week commitment for these Canadian players if they qualify for the Olympics — Team Canada general manager Rowan Barrett said he appreciates the sacrifices being made by the 12 players who have committed to the team for this journey.

Should the team advance, they'll leave Victoria for Hawaii to spend time there before finally leaving for the Tokyo Olympics.

Canada now has two days to rest before a pivotal semifinal game Saturday afternoon. Their opponent is yet to be determined as they'll play the second-place team from Group B.

Turkey plays the Czech Republic on Wednesday evening after an opening game victory over Uruguay on Tuesday night. The group stage concludes on Thursday with China playing Greece and Czech Republic playing Uruguay.