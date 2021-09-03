Watch FIBA 3x3 basketball from Montreal
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:25 p.m. ET with Women's Series tournament
Click on the video player above to watch FIBA 3x3 Basketball from Montreal, featuring action from the Women's Series and men's World Tour Masters.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 2:25 p.m ET as the Women's Series kicks off its final tournament of the regular season
Return on Saturday for the opening of the men's World Tour Masters tournament at 11 a.m. ET, followed by the women's quarter-finals and semifinals at 3:10 p.m. ET.
The men's competition continues later on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET, while the women's final closes out the day at 7:25 p.m. ET.
The women's tournament features eight teams split into two pools, with Canada competing as the seventh seed in Pool B with Mongolia (2), Poland (3) and Spain (6).
Pool A consists of the Netherlands (1), Germany (4), USA (5) and Austria (8).
Canada has three teams competing on the men's side, with Edmonton, Winnipeg and Old Montreal.
