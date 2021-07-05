Czechs set to make men's basketball Olympic debut with triumph in Victoria

Patrik Auda led a balanced effort with 20 points on 8 for 9 shooting, and the Czech Republic — which stayed alive in the tournament by winning a pair of down-to-the-wire games — is headed to the Olympics for the first time after running away from Greece.

Jan Vesely (16), Jaromir Bohacik (15), Ondrej Balvin (14) and Tomas Satoransky (12) reached double digits for the Czechs, who beat Uruguay by one point just to make the semifinals and then ousted Canada by two points in overtime to make the final.

The Czech Republic will be in Group A at the Tokyo Games, facing Iran on July 25, France on July 28 and the U.S. on July 31.

Giorgios Papagiannis scored 14 for Greece, which got 12 points from both Konstantinos Mitoglou and Giannoulis Larentzakis, and 11 from Kostas Sloukas.