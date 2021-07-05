Czechs set to make men's basketball Olympic debut with triumph in Victoria
Defeat Greece to join Group A at Tokyo Games with Iran, France and powerhouse U.S.
Patrik Auda led a balanced effort with 20 points on 8 for 9 shooting, and the Czech Republic — which stayed alive in the tournament by winning a pair of down-to-the-wire games — is headed to the Olympics for the first time after running away from Greece.
Jan Vesely (16), Jaromir Bohacik (15), Ondrej Balvin (14) and Tomas Satoransky (12) reached double digits for the Czechs, who beat Uruguay by one point just to make the semifinals and then ousted Canada by two points in overtime to make the final.
The Czech Republic will be in Group A at the Tokyo Games, facing Iran on July 25, France on July 28 and the U.S. on July 31.
Giorgios Papagiannis scored 14 for Greece, which got 12 points from both Konstantinos Mitoglou and Giannoulis Larentzakis, and 11 from Kostas Sloukas.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?