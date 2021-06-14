Skip to Main Content

Canadian women's basketball team remains perfect at AmeriCup

Another rout by Canada's women's basketball team at the FIBA AmeriCup tournament. Shaina Pellington scored 21 points as the world No. 4-ranked Canadians trounced El Salvador 98-41 to improve to 3-0 at their first tournament in 16 months.

Canada improves to 3-0 after rout of El Salvador

The Canadian Press ·
Shaina Pellington (centre) pictured competing in 2019, led Canada’s victory over El Salvador with 21 points. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Aislinn Konig added 14 points, while Laeticia Amihere grabbed nine rebounds to go with eight points.

The Canadians raced out to a 20-10 first quarter lead, then held 85th-ranked El Salvador to just two points in the second quarter to take a 42-12 advantage into the halftime break. Canada was up 69-29 to start the fourth.

The Canadians beat the U.S. Virgin Islands 101-41 in their opener, Canada's first actual game since the team clinched a Tokyo Olympic berth in February of 2020. They edged Brazil 71-67 in Game 2.

Canada plays Colombia on Tuesday. The top four teams from each group advance to the quarter-finals. The final is Saturday.

The top four teams advance to World Cup qualifying tournaments, Feb. 6-14, 2021. The top three from each qualifier earn a berth in the World Cup, in Sydney, Australia, Sept. 22-Oct. 1, 2022.

WATCH | Canadian women continue to shine:

Canada routs El Salvador to remain undefeated at FIBA AmeriCup

Sports

55 minutes ago
1:23
Shaina Pellington scored 21 points off the bench as the world No. 4-ranked Canadians trounced El Salvador 98-41 to improve to 3-0 at the FIBA Women's AmeriCup tournament in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 1:23

The Canadians are without WNBA players Natalie Achonwa, Kia Nurse and Bridget Carleton, who will join the team in Tokyo.

Following the AmeriCup, the Canadian women will return to Tampa, Fla., to continue Olympic preparations. The women normally call Edmonton their home base, but couldn't gather there due to COVID-19 protocols and quarantine rules, and so are training out of the Toronto Raptors' temporary home.

WATCH | Olympic expectations for Canadian women's basketball team:

What are the expectations for the Canadian Women’s team in Tokyo?

Sports

5 days ago
13:07
Vivek Jacob, Jevohn Shepherd, and Meghan McPeak discuss the WNBA’s #WearOrange initiative, Kia Nurse’s emergence with the Phoenix Mercury, and Team Canada’s lofty expectations heading into the Olympics. 13:07
